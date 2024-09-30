RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Garba entry only after sipping cow urine: BJP leader

September 30, 2024  23:36
A Bharatiya Janata Party functionary from Indore district on Monday urged organisers to make people sip gaumutra (cow urine) before letting them in garba pandals during Navratri festival as a Hindu can never refuse this precondition. 

The Congress questioned the BJP leader's call, terming it a new tactic of polarisation by the saffron party. Proposing aachman, BJP district president Chintu Verma told reporters that the aachman practice has great significance in Sanatan culture. 

"We have requested organisers to ensure devotees do aachaman with cow urine before allowing them to enter garba pandals," he said. 

According to Hindu customs, aachaman means taking a sip of water while reciting mantras for purification before starting religious rituals. 

Queried about the rationale behind this demand, Verma said sometimes some people join these events which generate certain discussions. 

"Aadhaar card can be edited. However, if a person is a Hindu, he will enter the Garba pandal only after aachaman of cow urine and there is no question of refusing it," he reasoned. -- PTI
