Fugitive preacher Zakir Naik gets big welcome in Pak

September 30, 2024  15:15
image
Wanted for alleged money laundering charges, controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has arrived in Pakistan on Monday morning at the invitation of the Government of Pakistan, amid tight security for his lecture series at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

According to the Express Tribune, he is set to have public interactions across the country. He is accompanied by his son, Fariq Naik, who is an Islamic scholar and will tour the country with him for the lectures.

Upon his arrival at the New Islamabad Airport, he was received by leaders from the top echelons of the Pakistan government, which included the Chairman of the Pakistan Prime Minister's Youth Program, Rana Mashhood and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Syed Atta-ur-Rehman, as reported by the Tribune.
