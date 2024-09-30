RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

ED may soon book Siddaramaiah in MUDA case

September 30, 2024  15:25
image
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is soon expected to book Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and some others in a money-laundering case linked to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), taking cognisance of a recent state Lokayukta FIR, official sources said on Monday. 

 Siddaramaiah, his wife B M Parvathi, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27. 

 The FIR was lodged after a special court in Bengaluru last week ordered a Lokayukta police probe against Siddaramaiah in the case. The order of the special court judge came a day after the high court upheld the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against the senior Congress leader on allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA. 

 The ED is expected to press sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to book Siddaramaiah in its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR). Sources said the federal agency is studying the Lokayukta Police FIR.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: Rampaging India take lead
2nd Test Updates: Rampaging India take lead

LIVE! 2.5L US visa slots for Indians open
LIVE! 2.5L US visa slots for Indians open

Keep God out of politics: SC on Tirupati laddus row
Keep God out of politics: SC on Tirupati laddus row

The SC asked why was there a need to make a public statement when a probe had already been ordered into the matter.

Govt ban 'Hindutva Watch' against law, X tells HC
Govt ban 'Hindutva Watch' against law, X tells HC

The Centre's decision to block the entire social media account of 'Hindutva Watch' on the basis of certain alleged offending posts is 'disproportionate' and contrary to the law, social media giant 'X' has told the Delhi high court.

Kangana agrees to make cuts to 'Emergency' amid row
Kangana agrees to make cuts to 'Emergency' amid row

The biographical drama is caught up in controversy after some Sikh organisations including the Shiromani Akali Dal objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances