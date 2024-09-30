RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

BEST bus gutted in Mumbai; conductor sustains injury, passengers safe

September 30, 2024  21:07
File image
File image
A BEST bus on wet lease from a private operator was gutted in a fire in Ghatkopar in Mumbai on Monday, officials said. 

The conductor of the bus suffered minor injuries to the hand while all the passengers were safe, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking public relations officer Sudas Samant said. 

"The bus, which belongs to Dharavi depot, was plying on route 303 from Bandra station east to Mulund east. It caught fire at Gandhi Nagar junction at 1:30pm during a short trip to Ghatkopar. The fire took place when the passengers had alighted at the end of the trip and the bus was making a U-turn to depart for Bandra east," Samant said. 

"The driver noticed black smoke emanating from the engine and took the bus to the side of the road but by then the fire had spread. The conductor received minor burn wounds on the hand. By the time the fire brigade doused the blaze, the vehicle was gutted. The cause of the fire is not yet known," the official added. 

The incident caused traffic snarls for some time on the arterial LBS Road, other officials said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Terrorism has no place in world: Modi to Netanyahu
LIVE! Terrorism has no place in world: Modi to Netanyahu

Electoral bonds: HC stays probe against Sitharaman
Electoral bonds: HC stays probe against Sitharaman

The Karnataka high court on Monday stayed investigation against Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others over alleged irregularities concerning the now scrapped electoral bond scheme.

Now protesters demand demolition of Kullu mosque
Now protesters demand demolition of Kullu mosque

Hindu outfits that took out a march in Kullu demanding the demolition of the mosque were involved in a scuffle with the police on Monday.

India Break Record After Record In Kanpur
India Break Record After Record In Kanpur

Fastest 50, 100, 150, 200, 250 in Tests...

'Cancelling Adani Project Not Good Sign'
'Cancelling Adani Project Not Good Sign'

'If there is a push towards a Marxist oriented government it will be dangerous.''We have seen this in Nepal and Myanmar and it will be a concern for India if it is surrounded by countries with such political dispensations.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances