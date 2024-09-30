RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Barefoot, strumming his guitar... Streisand on Kristofferson

September 30, 2024  12:19
Barbra Streisand shared this image on X
Barbra Streisand shared this image on X
Barbra Streisand pays homage to Kris Kristofferson.

"The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special. Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born. In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I'd written for the film's main love theme, "Evergreen."

"For my latest concert in 2019 at London's Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, "Lost Inside Of You.' He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved. My thoughts go to Kris' wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible."


Kris Kristofferson, a Rhodes scholar with a deft writing style and rough charisma who became a country music superstar and an A-list Hollywood actor, died on Saturday. Kristofferson died at his home on Maui, Hawaii. He was 88.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Test Updates: Mominul hits ton; B'desh 205/6 at lunch
Test Updates: Mominul hits ton; B'desh 205/6 at lunch

LIVE! PM reacts: Mithun Chakraborty is a...
LIVE! PM reacts: Mithun Chakraborty is a...

Dadasaheb Phalke Award For Mithunda!
Dadasaheb Phalke Award For Mithunda!

The award will be presented to Mithun Chakraborty at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024

Shah slams Kharge on 'won't die till...' remark
Shah slams Kharge on 'won't die till...' remark

Shah said "a bitter display of spite", Kharge unnecessarily dragged the prime minister into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing Modi from power.

'Govt Created Panic In Manipur'
'Govt Created Panic In Manipur'

'These are just to deflect from the leaked audio tapes of the chief minister which prove his culpability in the ethnic violence against the Kukis that has gripped the state for more than 17 months.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances