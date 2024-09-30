Barefoot, strumming his guitar... Streisand on Kristofferson





"The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special. Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born. In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I'd written for the film's main love theme, "Evergreen."





"For my latest concert in 2019 at London's Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, "Lost Inside Of You.' He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved. My thoughts go to Kris' wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible."









Kris Kristofferson, a Rhodes scholar with a deft writing style and rough charisma who became a country music superstar and an A-list Hollywood actor, died on Saturday. Kristofferson died at his home on Maui, Hawaii. He was 88.

Barbra Streisand pays homage to Kris Kristofferson.