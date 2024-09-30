RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Ashneer Grover won't be associated with BharatPe

September 30, 2024  10:04
image
BharatPe arrived at a definitive agreement with the company's former co-founder Ashneer Grover. Bringing an end to years of dispute between the two, a settlement was arrived at as per which Ashneer Grover will not be associated with BharatPe in any capacity nor be a part of the shareholding of the company.

BharatPe former founder Ashneer Grover shares this on X: "I have reached a decisive settlement with BharatPe. I repose my faith in the management and board, who are doing great work in taking BharatPe forward in the right direction. I continue to remain aligned with the company's growth and success. I will no longer be associated with BharatPe in any capacity, nor be part of the capital table. My remaining shares will be managed by my Family Trust. Both parties have decided not to pursue cases filed. I hope BharatPe continues to grow and succeed for the benefit of all its stakeholders. 
Peace!"


« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: Rohit takes a stunner; B'desh 5 down
2nd Test Updates: Rohit takes a stunner; B'desh 5 down

LIVE! Mithun Chakraborty to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award
LIVE! Mithun Chakraborty to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The Cult of Mithun Chakraborty
The Cult of Mithun Chakraborty

National-award winning actor, producer, hotelier, ex-politician, cricket team owner, philanthropist, highest tax payer, reality show judge, animal lover and, above all, people's hero -- Mithun Chakraborty -- who has been conferred the...

Uddhav's big charge: Shah asked BJP leaders to...
Uddhav's big charge: Shah asked BJP leaders to...

He alleged Union Home Minister Amit Shah had directed BJP leaders in a "closed-door" meeting to "stop" him (Uddhav) and Sharad Pawar politically.

Fire extinguisher on rail track sparks scare in UP
Fire extinguisher on rail track sparks scare in UP

The railway officials launched an investigation jointly with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) and found there was no criminal intent behind the act.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances