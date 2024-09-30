Ashneer Grover won't be associated with BharatPe

BharatPe arrived at a definitive agreement with the company's former co-founder Ashneer Grover. Bringing an end to years of dispute between the two, a settlement was arrived at as per which Ashneer Grover will not be associated with BharatPe in any capacity nor be a part of the shareholding of the company.





BharatPe former founder Ashneer Grover shares this on X: "I have reached a decisive settlement with BharatPe. I repose my faith in the management and board, who are doing great work in taking BharatPe forward in the right direction. I continue to remain aligned with the company's growth and success. I will no longer be associated with BharatPe in any capacity, nor be part of the capital table. My remaining shares will be managed by my Family Trust. Both parties have decided not to pursue cases filed. I hope BharatPe continues to grow and succeed for the benefit of all its stakeholders.

Peace!"







