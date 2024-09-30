Air show: Chennai airport announces flight schedule changes from Oct 1-8





To ensure minimal disruptions, the airport has shared a detailed schedule of these closures, ranging from 15 minutes to two hours at various intervals, CV Deepak, airport director said in an official release.





"The first closure will occur on October 1, from 13:45 to 15:15 (hrs), followed by additional intervals on October 2,3,5,6,7 and 8. We encourage passengers to stay updated by checking flight schedules and communicating with their airlines for the latest information," he said.





"Chennai International Airport is working in close coordination with the Indian Air Force to ensure a smooth travel experience during this extraordinary event. We appreciate your cooperation and look forward to celebrating this occasion with you while supporting your travel plans," Deepak added.





The Indian Air Force will display its full defence prowess, especially air capability and also showcase its range of new aircraft including Rafale, in action at a breathtaking display over the Marina sky on October 6, as part of the 92nd IAF Day. -- PTI

The Chennai airport on Monday announced closures extending up to a maximum of two hours between October 1 and 8 on account of the IAF's Air show slated in Chennai on October 6.