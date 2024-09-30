5 demands unfulfilled, will go on strike: WB docs





"Our agitation so far centred around only one agenda, and that was justice for Abhaya. It has been 10 days since we met with the Chief Secretary concerning our safety and security in hospitals, but we haven't seen any action on the directives given by the Chief Secretary as per our demands," Aniket Mahato, a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, told ANI.





"What we got was another similar incident in Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital. If we get something fruitful in the SC hearing tomorrow, we will rethink it; otherwise, we will go for a complete seizure... We have organised a mass rally on 2 October," he added.





Dr Shreya Shaw, a doctor at RG Kar College and Hospital told ANI that their demands have been the same since the beginning of the protest.





"We have five demands that have not been fulfilled till now. We joined our duty thinking our patients needed us but during all this, another similar incident happened in Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital... All our meetings with the CM and government have all gone in vain. All we want to say is, no safety, no duty.





"We have our eyes on every hearing of the SC, and we need to keep the pressure high. We have faith that the CJI will announce a verdict that gives us justice... We want justice as soon as possible because justice delayed is justice denied," she said.

