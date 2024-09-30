2.5L US visa slots for Indians open





The recently released new slots will help hundreds of thousands of Indian applicants take timely interviews, facilitating the travel which is the backbone of the people-to-people ties that underpin the US-India relationship, US embassy in New Delhi announced in an official statement on Monday.





Sharing a post on X, US embassy in India wrote, "The US Mission to India has opened an additional 250,000 visa appointments for Indian travelers, including tourists, skilled workers, and students."

