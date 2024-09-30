RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2.5L US visa slots for Indians open

September 30, 2024  16:01
The US Mission to India opened an additional 2,50,000 visa appointments for Indian travelers, including tourists, skilled workers, and students.

The recently released new slots will help hundreds of thousands of Indian applicants take timely interviews, facilitating the travel which is the backbone of the people-to-people ties that underpin the US-India relationship, US embassy in New Delhi announced in an official statement on Monday.

Sharing a post on X, US embassy in India wrote, "The US Mission to India has opened an additional 250,000 visa appointments for Indian travelers, including tourists, skilled workers, and students."
2nd Test Updates: Rampaging India take lead
LIVE! 2.5L US visa slots for Indians open
Keep God out of politics: SC on Tirupati laddus row
The SC asked why was there a need to make a public statement when a probe had already been ordered into the matter.

Govt ban 'Hindutva Watch' against law, X tells HC
The Centre's decision to block the entire social media account of 'Hindutva Watch' on the basis of certain alleged offending posts is 'disproportionate' and contrary to the law, social media giant 'X' has told the Delhi high court.

Kangana agrees to make cuts to 'Emergency' amid row
The biographical drama is caught up in controversy after some Sikh organisations including the Shiromani Akali Dal objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.

