Two held for duping industrialist SP Oswal of Rs 7cr

September 29, 2024  20:00
image
The Punjab police on Sunday busted a gang of inter-state cyber fraudsters who duped noted industrialist Shri Paul Oswal of Rs 7 crore.                  

Ludhiana police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said two cyber criminals have been arrested and Rs 5.25 crore have been recovered from them.

Seven other members of this gang have been identified and efforts were on to nab them, he said, adding that all the nine members of the gang belonged to Assam and West Bengal.

The fraudsters cheated the owner of Vardhman Group S P Oswal by getting Rs 7 crore withdrawn from various bank accounts belonging to the industrialist.

One of them introduced himself as a CBI officer and showed the industrialist a fake arrest warrant and threatened him with digital arrest, the police said.

The cyber cell of the police registered the case on the complaint of Oswal and said it solved the case within 48 hours.

The accused have been identified as Atanoo Choudhary and Anand Kumar Choudhary (both residents of Guwahati in Assam), the police said. -- PTI
