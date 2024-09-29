Terrorists kill 7 labourers from Punjab in Pakistan's Balochistan





The workers were employed for the construction of a house in the Khuda-i-Abadan area of Panjgur town, the police said.





The victims belonged to Punjab province's Multan district and they were sleeping under the same roof after daylong labour at the time of the attack.





The attackers armed with automatic weapons entered the premises and opened indiscriminate fire.





Seven labourers were killed on the spot and another was injured in the firing, Inspector General Police Moazzam Jah Ansari told Dawn.





The victims were identified as Sajid, Shafiq, Fayyaz, Iftikhar, Salman, Khalid and Allah Wasia.





Nobody claimed responsibility but Panjgur SSP Fazil Shah Bokhari said that it is a terrorist attack and added that investigation was launched. -- PTI

