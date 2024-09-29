RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Terrorists kill 7 labourers from Punjab in Pakistan's Balochistan

September 29, 2024  15:38
File image
At least seven ethnic Punjabi labourers were killed on Sunday by suspected militants in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province in the latest incident of targeted killing in the volatile region.

The workers were employed for the construction of a house in the Khuda-i-Abadan area of Panjgur town, the police said.

The victims belonged to Punjab province's Multan district and they were sleeping under the same roof after daylong labour at the time of the attack.

The attackers armed with automatic weapons entered the premises and opened indiscriminate fire.

Seven labourers were killed on the spot and another was injured in the firing, Inspector General Police Moazzam Jah Ansari told Dawn.

The victims were identified as Sajid, Shafiq, Fayyaz, Iftikhar, Salman, Khalid and Allah Wasia.

Nobody claimed responsibility but Panjgur SSP Fazil Shah Bokhari said that it is a terrorist attack and added that investigation was launched. -- PTI
