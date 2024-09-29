RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Terrorist killed in J-K's Kathua; operation underway

September 29, 2024  14:23
File image
A terrorist was killed in an ongoing operation in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday, taking the death toll in the incident to two, officials said. 

The body of the terrorist was recovered from the scene of the encounter at Kog-Mandli in Billawar tehsil this afternoon, the officials said. 

A massive search operation is underway in the village for the second day. 

Additional director general of police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain said the search operation was launched in the village on Saturday following information about the presence of three to four foreign terrorists. 

A policeman was killed and two officers injured Saturday evening when terrorists opened fire on a joint security search party in the village. -- PTI
