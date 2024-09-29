RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 17 Indian fishermen, seizes 2 boats

September 29, 2024  13:40
File image
The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 17 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and seized two boats off the coast of Rameswaram on Sunday morning.  

The two boats that were seized belonged to fishermen Thangachimadam Vyadaraj and Thangachimadam Selvam.  

According to the Rameswaram fishermen association, the apprehended fishermen were fishing in the Palk Bay area near Nedunthivu, having set out to sea with 309 boats. 

The fishermen had permission from the Rameswaram fisheries department the previous day to venture into the sea, the association stated.  

The fishermen were taken to Mannar port for questioning, they said.  

The association expressed alarm over the incident, highlighting ongoing tensions surrounding cross-border fishing activities in the region.  

At least 19 fishermen previously arrested by the Sri Lankan navy were released earlier this month.  -- ANI
