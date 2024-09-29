RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Senthil Balaji, three others sworn-in as ministers in Stalin cabinet

September 29, 2024  17:59
DMK leader V Senthil Balaji with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin/ANI Photo
High-profile Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader V Senthil Balaji, who was days ago granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case, was sworn in as minister by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi in Chennai on Sunday. 

Three other DMK legislators, R Rajendran (Salem-North), Govi Chezhiaan (Thiruvidaimarudur) and S M Nasar (Avadi) also took oath of office and secrecy administered by Governor Ravi in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan. 

They were sworn-in in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi, who had already been designated as deputy Chief Minister. -- PTI
