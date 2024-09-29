RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ranjit Chautala among 8 rebels expelled by BJP in Haryana

September 29, 2024  21:53
File image
File image
Former Haryana minister Ranjit Singh Chautala and seven other leaders were expelled by the BJP for six years on Sunday, after they decided to contest the October 5 state assembly polls as independent candidates. 

The Haryana BJP said its chief Mohan Lal Badoli has expelled these leaders for a period of six years with immediate effect. 

Chautala decided to quit the saffron party after he was denied the poll ticket from Rania, the seat he represented in the assembly when he was an independent MLA. 

Chautala quit the membership of the Assembly before joining the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls held earlier in the year. He had unsuccessfully contested the parliamentary polls from Hisar. 

The 90-member Haryana assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on October 8. 

The BJP is eyeing to return to power in the state for a third consecutive term. -- PTI
