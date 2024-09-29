RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

MVA seat-sharing talks to conclude in 10 days: Sharad Pawar

September 29, 2024  16:06
image
Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi will conclude its seat-sharing talks in 8 to 10 days for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls and asserted the opposition alliance has to strive to come to power in the state "at any cost".

Targeting those who left his party, Pawar claimed not even a handful of them will win the state polls.

Elections to the 288-member state assembly are likely to be held in mid-November, the NCP-SP chief said addressing his party workers in Pune's Baramati town.

Winnability will be the only merit for the selection of candidates, the former Union minister said, adding that in a coalition, adjustments and flexible approach are a must.

The MVA comprises the NCP-SP, Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT.

"You can't contest all the seats and have to allow the other two partners to field candidates and you have to work for them as well. We have to get our own government at any cost," Pawar asserted. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kharge falls ill during speech in J-K's Kathua, stable
LIVE! Kharge falls ill during speech in J-K's Kathua, stable

Cop, terrorist killed in Kathua encounter, op underway
Cop, terrorist killed in Kathua encounter, op underway

Head constable Bashir Ahmad laid down his life and two officers -- a DSP and an assistant sub-inspector -- were injured in the encounter, he said, adding both the officers are stable.

Dera chief seeks 20-day parole ahead of Haryana polls
Dera chief seeks 20-day parole ahead of Haryana polls

The Dera chief has sought to stay in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, during the parole period, if granted.

Ram Rahim's Parole Record: Out Of Jail For 244 Days!
Ram Rahim's Parole Record: Out Of Jail For 244 Days!

Hemant Shivsaran/Rediff.com lists the number of times Ram Rahim has managed step out of Sunaria jail.

'Omar Abdullah Is Seen As A Tourist'
'Omar Abdullah Is Seen As A Tourist'

'The Abdullah family is the problem and facilitator of the instability that we are seeing in Kashmir.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances