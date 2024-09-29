RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi inaugurates Pune Metro section, lays foundation of Rs 11,200cr projects

September 29, 2024  14:14
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects of Rs 11,200 crore in Maharashtra via video conference. 

His visit to Pune scheduled on September 26 was cancelled due to heavy rains in the city. 

Modi virtually inaugurated the Pune Metro section from District Court to Swargate, which also marks the completion of the Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1). 

The cost of the underground section between District Court to Swargate is around Rs 1,810 crore, as per officials. 

Modi also laid the foundation stone for Swargate-Katraj extension of the Pune Metro Phase-1 to be developed at the cost of around Rs 2,955 crore. 

This southern extension of 5.46 km is completely underground with three stations, namely Market Yard, Padmavati and Katraj, according to officials. 

Modi also inaugurated Bidkin Industrial Area, a transformative project covering an expansive 7,855 acres under the National Industrial Corridor Development Program, situated 20 km south of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra. -- PTI
