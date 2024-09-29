RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


J-K police warn against posting hate content after Hezbollah leader's killing

September 29, 2024  16:49
A protest march is held in J-KÃÂs Budgam against the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah/ANI on X
The Cyber Police Kashmir warned social media users against fanning communal or sectarian tensions in the valley in the wake of the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli strikes in Lebanon on Saturday.

"We've noticed inflammatory and sectarian posts being shared on social media, threatening communal harmony. We urge everyone to refrain from posting or engaging in such divisive content," the Cyber Police Kashmir said in an an advisory posted on X.

The police warned of strict action against anyone posting or sharing any inflammatory or provocative content.

"Any individual found posting or sharing sectarian, inflammatory, or provocative content aimed at disturbing peace will face strict legal action under the relevant sections of law. Let's work together to maintain the unity and tranquility of Kashmir," it added.

Spontaneous protests broke out in the Shia-dominated areas of Srinagar and Budgam districts soon after the killing of the Hezbollah chief. -- PTI
