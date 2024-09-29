RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IT firm's sr analyst dies of cardiac arrest in office

September 29, 2024  12:17
A 40-year-old employee of a leading Information Technology company died of cardiac arrest in the washroom of the firm's office in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, officials said on Sunday. 

The incident took place on Friday, they said. 

The deceased has been identified as Nitin Edwin Michael, a senior analyst with the HCL Technologies, according to the police. 

At around 7 pm on Friday, the man was found unresponsive after he entered the washroom of the company's office in Mihan area, an official from Sonegaon police station said. 

His colleagues rushed him to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Nagpur where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival, he said. 

The Sonegaon police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death. 

Initial autopsy findings indicated the man died of cardiac arrest, the official said. -- PTI
