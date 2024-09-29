RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

IIFA Awards: Shah Rukh wins best actor, 'Animal' named best film

September 29, 2024  19:06
image
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan won the best actor award for his role in Jawan while the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal was named the best picture at the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi. 

Shah Rukh hosted the awards extravaganza on Saturday night with actor Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Karan Johar. 

"It's good to be back. I'm extremely grateful for this award. I love awards, I'm greedy about awards... I'm genuinely back and I'm really happy to end the year like this..." he said in his awards acceptance speech. 

The superstar was in his element as the host whether it was striking his trademark pose of spreading his arms wide or matching steps with Vicky on the latter's viral song on Tauba Tauba

Veteran director Mani Ratnam and music maestro A R Rahman were on stage to hand over the trophy to Shah Rukh and the superstar touched the filmmaker's feet before accepting the trophy. 

Rani Mukerji won the best actress trophy for her role in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway and as she walked back after accepting her award Shah Rukh, her co-star in many films, held her pallu to ensure that it did not touch the ground. 

Mukerji dedicated her award to mothers around the world. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Another top Hezbollah leader killed in Israeli airstrike
LIVE! Another top Hezbollah leader killed in Israeli airstrike

SpaceX begins mission to bring back Sunita, Wilmore
SpaceX begins mission to bring back Sunita, Wilmore

SpaceX launched a reduced two-man crew to the International Space Station on Saturday, carrying supplies and two empty seats for Starliner astronauts awaiting a return home in February after an unplanned eight-and-a-half-month stay in...

Govt may bring 3 bills for simultaneous polls plan
Govt may bring 3 bills for simultaneous polls plan

The proposed first constitutional amendment bill would deal with making provisions for holding Lok Sabha and state legislative assembly elections together.

INS Vikrant To Enhance Maritime Power
INS Vikrant To Enhance Maritime Power

The resumption of two-carrier operations signals India's return to the elite clutch of navies that have the ship platforms and experience for operations that simultaneously involve more than one aircraft carrier.

How To Be Aware About Early Heart Disease
How To Be Aware About Early Heart Disease

'Thirty per cent of the world's deaths in young people, due to heart disease, are encountered by people in India.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances