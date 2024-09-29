IIFA Awards: Shah Rukh wins best actor, 'Animal' named best film





Shah Rukh hosted the awards extravaganza on Saturday night with actor Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Karan Johar.





"It's good to be back. I'm extremely grateful for this award. I love awards, I'm greedy about awards... I'm genuinely back and I'm really happy to end the year like this..." he said in his awards acceptance speech.





The superstar was in his element as the host whether it was striking his trademark pose of spreading his arms wide or matching steps with Vicky on the latter's viral song on Tauba Tauba.





Veteran director Mani Ratnam and music maestro A R Rahman were on stage to hand over the trophy to Shah Rukh and the superstar touched the filmmaker's feet before accepting the trophy.





Rani Mukerji won the best actress trophy for her role in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway and as she walked back after accepting her award Shah Rukh, her co-star in many films, held her pallu to ensure that it did not touch the ground.





Mukerji dedicated her award to mothers around the world. -- PTI

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan won the best actor award for his role inwhile the Ranbir Kapoor-starrerwas named the best picture at the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi.