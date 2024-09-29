RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Heavy rains lash Vadodara; low-lying areas inundated

September 29, 2024  21:22
Heavy rains pounded Gujarat's Vadodara city, inundating low-lying areas and causing water levels to rise in the Vishwamitri River on Sunday evening, officials said. 

The city received 76 mm of rain in just two hours, causing waterlogging in many areas and disrupting normal life. 

The local administration was on the edge as the water level rose in the Vishwamitri River and Ajwa Lake, a reminder of the flooding nearly a month ago when thousands of people were evacuated and rescued. Vishwamitri was flowing at 20.30 feet at 5 pm, lower than the danger mark of 25 feet, but officials said they are prepared to deal with any flood-like situation. 

"Vadodara received heavy rains in a short period, especially in the catchment areas of the Vishwamitri River and Ajwa Lake, causing the water level to rise. We will evacuate people living in the low-lying areas if required," Vadodara municipal commissioner Dilip Rana said. 

He said buses were on standby, and other arrangements were in place. 

"Since there is no major rainfall alert after today, the water inflow will hopefully reduce. But looking at the water level, we have alerted people in the low-lying areas," Rana said. -- PTI
