Govt sends names of 10 sites to ASI for inclusion in world heritage list

September 29, 2024  11:49
The Lonar crater in Maharashtra/File image
Names of 10 geological sites, sent to the Archaeological Survey of India for inclusion in the list of world heritage sites, are under scrutiny, the government has said. 

There are about 100 geo-heritage sites, out of which 32 have been recognised as National Geological Monuments. 

Unlike archaeological sites, there is no legislation to protect geo-heritage sites. 

But the Geo Heritage Sites and Geo-relics Bill, 2022, which aims to protect India's geological heritage, is under process, mines secretary VL Kantha Rao said. 

Speaking at an event in New Delhi, Rao said that there are about 1,200 world heritage sites in the world, out of which 42 are in India and none of these are geological sites. 

"We need to work together," the secretary said and stressed on the recognition of at least two geoparks in coming years in India, Geological Survey of India said in a statement. 

India, Rao said, has excellent geo-heritage sites like Lonar crater in Maharashtra, Bhedaghat in Madhya Pradesh, Gandikota gorge in Andhra Pradesh. 

But these are known mostly as tourism sites and people are not aware of their geological importance. -- PTI
