Govt mulls 3 bills for 'one nation, one election' plan





One of the proposed Constitution amendment bills, that deals with aligning the local bodies elections to that of the Lok Sabha and the assemblies, will require an endorsement from at least 50 per cent of the states.





Moving ahead with its 'one nation, one election' plan, the government earlier this month accepted the recommendations of the high-level committee for holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies in a phased manner after a countrywide consensus-building exercise.





The proposed first constitutional amendment bill would deal with making provisions for holding Lok Sabha and state legislative assembly elections together.





Citing recommendations of the high-level committee, sources said the proposed bill would seek to amend Article 82A by adding sub-clause (1) relating to the 'appointed date'.





It will also seek to insert sub-clause (2) to Article 82A relating to the end of terms of the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies together. -- PTI

The government is likely to bring three bills, including two to amend the Constitution, to put in place its plan to hold simultaneous elections.