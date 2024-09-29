RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Flood alert sounded in Bihar after discharge of water from 2 barrages

September 29, 2024  18:03
File image
The Bihar government has sounded an alert for floods in northern, southern and central parts of the state following heavy discharge of water from Birpur and Valmikinagar barrages on Sunday, officials said.

The embankment of the Bagmati river in Madhkaul village in Sitamarhi district broke on Sunday, which is being repaired, they said.

"Due to this incident, villagers have been evacuated to safer places and the repair work is onNo casualty has been reported so far," Richie Pandey, district magistrate, Sitamathi, told reporters.

Due to heavy discharge of water from Birpur barrage, seepage was also reported from the Kosi Eastern embankment near Gopalpur on Saturday night, which was repaired by the engineers of the water resources department.

A total of 6.61 lakh cusecs of water was released from Birpur barrage on Kosi river till 5 am, the highest in 56 years. 

According to the latest bulletin by the state water resources department, the last time the maximum water discharged from this barrage was 7.88 lakh cusecs of water in 1968.

It may aggravate the condition of over 16.28 lakh people in 13 districts, who were already affected by inundation following heavy rain, officials said. -- PTI
