FIR lodged against Samajwadi Party MP over remarks on legalising ganja

September 29, 2024  20:44
Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari/ANI Photo
An FIR was registered against Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari over his alleged remarks that large amounts of ganja was consumed at the Kumbh Mela, police said on Sunday.

The SP leader later apologised for his remarks.

Ansari is alleged to have called for legalising ganja, saying it is consumed during religious events and festivals as 'prasad', they said.

While speaking to reporters recently, the Ghazipur MP is also alleged to have said that even if an entire goods train is filled with ganja, it would be insufficient for the Kumbh Mela.

Several Hindu saints and organisations have objected to Ansari's remarks and demanded action against him.

In a subsequent statement, however, Ansari said that his remark was aimed at drawing attention towards 'ganja' smuggling and the drug problem in his area. He also offered his unconditional apology if his statement hurt someone, the SP leader said. -- PTI
