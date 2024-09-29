Farmer killed in leopard attack in UP's Bahraich





A 35-year-old farmer and a 13-year-old girl were injured in separate incidents involving leopards in areas near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division earlier this month. The deceased farmer, Kandhai (40), was working in his field in Dharmapur Bejha village when he was attacked by the leopard.





His mutilated body was discovered by his family members. Upon receiving the news, the police and forest department officials arrived at the scene and took possession of the body.





Katarniaghat wildlife division and sanctuary fall under the jurisdiction of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.





Lalit Verma, the field director of the reserve, confirmed the leopard attack. -- PTI

