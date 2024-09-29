RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Rajouri

September 29, 2024  22:21
File image
File image
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday evening.  

"Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by the security forces at Manail Gali under Thanamandi Police Station in Rajouri," the ADGP, Jammu Zone, said in a post on X.  

"Contact has been established, and a few rounds have been fired from both sides. The area was cordoned off. Further details awaited," it added.  

In another encounter, a terrorist was killed and warlike stores were recovered following Operation KUAIG launched by the Army's Rising Star Corps and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kathua district.  

"Operation #OpKUAIG was launched by the Rising Star Corps and Jammu and Kashmir Police on 28 September in the general area of Dhanuparole, Machhedi Kathua. One terrorist killed and warlike stores recovered, and operations are still in progress," Western Command-Indian Army said in a post on X on Sunday.  

Meanwhile, two J-K police officers who sustained injuries in the operation were airlifted for treatment.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Two held for duping industrialist SP Oswal of Rs 7cr
LIVE! Two held for duping industrialist SP Oswal of Rs 7cr

France submits final price offer for 26 Rafale jets
France submits final price offer for 26 Rafale jets

India and France are negotiating the deal for buying 26 Rafale Marine jets which are going to be deployed on the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier and different bases.

Will stay alive until Modi is removed: Kharge
Will stay alive until Modi is removed: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge vowed to fight for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that he would remain active in politics until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ousted from power.

How To Be Aware About Early Heart Disease
How To Be Aware About Early Heart Disease

'Thirty per cent of the world's deaths in young people, due to heart disease, are encountered by people in India.'

Delhi cop killed as car hits him, drags on road
Delhi cop killed as car hits him, drags on road

The incident occurred around 2.15 am near Veena Enclave when 30-year-old Sandeep was going towards Railway Road from Nangloi police station during duty hours dressed in civilian clothes, they said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances