Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Rajouri





"Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by the security forces at Manail Gali under Thanamandi Police Station in Rajouri," the ADGP, Jammu Zone, said in a post on X.





"Contact has been established, and a few rounds have been fired from both sides. The area was cordoned off. Further details awaited," it added.





In another encounter, a terrorist was killed and warlike stores were recovered following Operation KUAIG launched by the Army's Rising Star Corps and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kathua district.





"Operation #OpKUAIG was launched by the Rising Star Corps and Jammu and Kashmir Police on 28 September in the general area of Dhanuparole, Machhedi Kathua. One terrorist killed and warlike stores recovered, and operations are still in progress," Western Command-Indian Army said in a post on X on Sunday.





Meanwhile, two J-K police officers who sustained injuries in the operation were airlifted for treatment. -- ANI

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday evening.