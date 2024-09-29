RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Dera chief seeks 20-day parole ahead of Haryana polls

September 29, 2024  13:19
Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh/File image
Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh/File image
Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has sought a 20-day parole, a request which comes days ahead of the October 5 Haryana assembly polls. 

With the model code of conduct in place, the sect chief's application for parole was sent to the election department which has asked the jails department to specify the "emergent and compelling" reasons behind the request that justify the release of convicts on parole during polls, official sources said on Sunday. 

The Dera chief has sought to stay in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, during the parole period, if granted. 

In August this year, Singh was granted a 21-day furlough. 

At that time, Singh, who is lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail, during his temporary release period, had sought to stay at the Dera ashram in Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. 

Notably, in the past some of his paroles and furloughs have coincided with polls in Punjab and Haryana and neighbouring states. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IT firm's sr analyst dies of cardiac arrest in office
LIVE! IT firm's sr analyst dies of cardiac arrest in office

Delhi cop killed as car hits him, drags on road
Delhi cop killed as car hits him, drags on road

The incident occurred around 2.15 am near Veena Enclave when 30-year-old Sandeep was going towards Railway Road from Nangloi police station during duty hours dressed in civilian clothes, they said.

Is Your Heart Healthy? 5 Qs To Ask
Is Your Heart Healthy? 5 Qs To Ask

Heart conditions may be hereditary, and knowing your family's health background can help you understand the risk your might face, says consultant cardio-thoracic surgeon Dr Gulshan Rohra.

Impact Player: One more IPL for Dhoni?
Impact Player: One more IPL for Dhoni?

The Impact Player rule could see former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni play one more season of IPL.

'China Will Be India's Main Concern In Sri Lanka'
'China Will Be India's Main Concern In Sri Lanka'

'Will President Dissanayake calibrate his foreign policy taking into account India's immediate security concerns? We need to watch.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances