Cross-border drug racket unearthed in Punjab; 6 kg heroin recovered

September 29, 2024  14:40
File image
The Punjab police on Sunday said it has unearthed a cross-border drug smuggling racket and recovered six kg heroin and over 60 cartridges.

The racket was unearthed by the State Special Operation Cell.

"In a major breakthrough against trans border narcotic network, SSOC Amritsar has busted a cross-border heroin smuggling racket and recovered 6 Kg Heroin, 67 live cartridges, 2 magazines, 6 mobile phones," director general of police, Gauarv Yadav in a post on X.

The DGP said a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"FIR under NDPS Act has been registered and Investigation on-going to establish backward & forward linkages to apprehend the accused," the top police officer added. -- PTI
