Congress workers clash during party's meeting in Prayagraj

September 29, 2024  20:34
image
Congress workers clashed in the party's Samvidhan Samman Sammelan on Sunday in Prayagraj's Phulpur, where by-election is due.

City Congress president Anshuman Mishra said, "There was a clash between the workers over sitting on the chair during the programme."

Congress candidate Ujjawal Raman Singh had won the Allahabad parliamentary seat in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, who was present in the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan programme, said, "This incident happened in the competition among workers to come forward and there is nothing important about it." -- PTI
