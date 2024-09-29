RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bengal Cong chief faces 'go back' slogans by protesting doctors in Kolkata

September 29, 2024  18:49
Congress' West Bengal unit chief Subhankar Sarkar and several other party leaders were greeted with 'go back' slogans by agitating junior doctors at a state-run hospital on Sunday when they reached the health facility.

The agitating doctors at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital on the northern outskirts of Kolkata have been continuing 'cease work' to protest against the alleged assault of medics and nurses at the health facility following the death of a patient during treatment.

They asserted that their demonstration to secure safety and security at the workplace was "apolitical and no politicians would be allowed to join their platform".

"This is a mass movement of citizens for better healthcare infrastructure and more security for doctors, nurses and other health personnel at workplaces. This is the platform of junior doctors. You please leave the place and we request you with folded hands," one of the protesting junior doctors told Sarkar, the president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee.

Sarkar left the spot and told reporters, "We came here as ordinary citizens, not as political personalities. We are leaving the site, honouring the sentiment and wishes of junior doctors, who are like our children."

He claimed that the "doctors did not ask him to go back". -- PTI
