Badlapur sexual assault accused's body buried near Kalyan in Thane

September 29, 2024  22:18
Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde/File image
Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde/File image
The body of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde was buried in a crematorium in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Sunday, a police official said. 

The burial took place at Shantinagar crematorium at around 6pm amid heavy police bandobast as the site had seen protests from some local residents and outfits who were opposing the move, the official added. 

Shinde was shot dead at around 6:15pm on September 23 at Mumbra Bypass while being taken to Badlapur from Taloja Jail in connection with the probe into a case filed on the complaint of his former wife. 

As per the police, he snatched the pistol of an API and fired, leaving the latter injured, following which he was gunned down by an officer leading the escort team. 

His body was lying in Kalwa civil hospital morgue since then, with efforts by police and kin to find a burial place facing hurdles, including protests from residents and outfits like the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Shiv Sena. -- PTI
