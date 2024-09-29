RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Anti-terror operation underway in J-K's Kathua; no fresh firing

September 29, 2024  12:53
File image
File image
The anti-terrorist operation in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district entered its second day on Sunday even as there were no fresh reports of firing, officials said.

A policeman was killed and two officers injured Saturday evening when security forces moved to Kog-Mandli village in Billawar tehsil following information about the presence of a group of terrorists, they said.

The hiding terrorists had opened fire on the search parties, leading to a fierce gunfight for several hours.

The area is under tight security cordon and there was no fresh firing in the area, a police officer said, adding efforts are on to neutralise the terrorists.

The officials said both deputy superintendent of police (operations) and assistant sub-inspector, who were injured in the gunfight, are stable.

The encounter at Kog-Mandli in Billawar tehsil occurred amid heightened security arrangements in the district, which along with Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts is going to assembly polls in the third and final phase on October 1. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IT firm's sr analyst dies of cardiac arrest in office
LIVE! IT firm's sr analyst dies of cardiac arrest in office

Delhi cop killed as car hits him, drags on road
Delhi cop killed as car hits him, drags on road

The incident occurred around 2.15 am near Veena Enclave when 30-year-old Sandeep was going towards Railway Road from Nangloi police station during duty hours dressed in civilian clothes, they said.

Is Your Heart Healthy? 5 Qs To Ask
Is Your Heart Healthy? 5 Qs To Ask

Heart conditions may be hereditary, and knowing your family's health background can help you understand the risk your might face, says consultant cardio-thoracic surgeon Dr Gulshan Rohra.

Impact Player: One more IPL for Dhoni?
Impact Player: One more IPL for Dhoni?

The Impact Player rule could see former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni play one more season of IPL.

'China Will Be India's Main Concern In Sri Lanka'
'China Will Be India's Main Concern In Sri Lanka'

'Will President Dissanayake calibrate his foreign policy taking into account India's immediate security concerns? We need to watch.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances