Another top Hezbollah leader killed in Israeli airstrike

September 29, 2024  18:32
senior Hezbollah official Nabil Qaouk/ANI Photo/IDF on X
A day after top Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an airstrike, the Israel military said on Sunday that it has eliminated another senior Hezbollah official, Nabil Qaouk, in a precise airstrike.  

Qaouk was a commander of Hezbollah's Preventative Security Unit and a member of their Executive Council.  

The IDF rolled out the announcement of his elimination on X on Sunday, and wrote: "ELIMINATED: The Commander of Hezbollah's Preventative Security Unit and a member of their Executive Council, Nabil Qaouk, was eliminated in a precise IDF strike."  

Qaouk, notably joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and was regarded as an important source of expertise in his field.  

"Qaouk was close to Hezbollah's senior commanders and was directly engaged in terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and its citizens. He joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and was regarded as an important source of expertise in his field, having served as the deputy commander of the southern region on the operational council, commander of the southern region and deputy commander of the operational council," the IDF further stated.  

The Israeli military further said that it "will continue to strike and eliminate the commanders within the Hezbollah terrorist organisation" and will act against "anyone who threatens the citizens of the State of Israel." -- ANI
