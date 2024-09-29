7 dead, 14 hurt as bus jumps divider, hits 3 vehicles in bid to save cattle in Guj





The deceased have been identified as Hetalben Arjunbhai Thakor, Priyanshi Maheshbhai Thakor, Tanya Arjunbhai Thakor, Himanshu Kishanbhai Thakor, and Virendra Kishanbhai Thakor from Gandhinagar, and Chirag Bhai from Baradia. One unidentified passenger aboard the bus also died, the police said.





According to the police, the incident occurred when the bus tried to save the cattle on the road but jumped the divider and hit two cars and a bike.





The police said that the accident took place at around 7.45 pm on Saturday on the Dwarka-Khambaliya National Highway near the Dwarka district of Gujarat.





The injured were rushed to a hospital in Khambhalia town and are currently treated there, they added.





"A road accident has occurred in Dwarka in which a bus, two cars, and a bike were involved. As per the report, there are seven casualties and 14 have been injured. The injured individuals after the primary treatment have been referred to Khambhalia for further treatment," Dwarka SDM Amol Aamte said.





The officials said that a team of the fire brigade and officials of the civil administration rescued the injured.





"We received information of a severe accident on the Dwarka-Khambaliya National Highway at around 7.45 pm. Civil administration had reached the spot before our team. The team of the fire brigade and officials of the administration had rescued the injured. Around 7 people have died in the incident. The injured have been referred to the hospital for further treatment," ASI Ravikant (6 Baroda NDRF Team) said. -- ANI

