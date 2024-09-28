RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vande Bharat on shopping list of foreign buyers; rlys focus on speed, security

September 28, 2024  10:29
Countries like Chile, Canada, Malaysia have shown keen interest for importing the Vande Bharat Trains from India. 

It is learnt from informed sources that for several reasons external buyers are attracted towards Vande Bharat.  

Sources said cost effectiveness is the key factor, trains with similar features manufactured in other countries cost in the range of Rs 160-180 crores, whereas India manufactures the Vande Bharat at much less, at a cost ranging from Rs 120 to 130 crores.  

Vande Bharat also beats competitors when it comes to pick up speed. Sources say, Vande Bharat takes just 52 seconds to reach from 0 to 100 kmph; this exceeds Japan's bullet train, that takes 54 second to get from 0-100 Kmph.  

Informed sources also say that Vande Bharat is better designed than foreign competition. It has one hundred times less noise experience than an aircraft and its energy consumption is very less.  

Indian railways are also looking to rapidly expand its track network and increase substantial number of trains. -- ANI
