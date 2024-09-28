RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Terrorists fire at security forces in Kathua

September 28, 2024  19:38
An encounter broke between security forces and terrorists this evening during a cordon and search operation at a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

They said reinforcements have been rushed to the Kog-Mandli village in Billawar area to neutralise the terrorists.

"Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by security forces at village Kog. Contact has been established and few rounds have been fired from both sides," a police official said.

The official said the area has been put under a tight cordon with the induction of the reinforcements.

He said the brief exchange of fire between the two sides started around 5.30 pm when the joint party of police, army and CRPF moved to the village in the forested area.

The search operation was on when last reports were received, they said.  -- PTI
