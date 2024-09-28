RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Six terrorist associates arrested in J-K's Pulwama

September 28, 2024  10:10
The police arrested six terrorist associates with arms and ammunition in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said on Friday.

The police received specific input that a Pakistan-based Kashmiri terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammad was in the process of identifying youths who could be motivated to join terror ranks, the police spokesperson said.

Before formally inducting them, such youths were given arms, ammunition and explosives for committing terror acts, according to the police.

"During investigation, the youths who were part of this module were identified. It came to fore that the Pakistan-based terrorist with the assistance of an OGW in jail identified many youths who were motivated to join terror ranks in the Tral area of Awantipora and Kulgam district," the spokesperson said.

These youths were provided pistols, grenades, IEDs and other explosives. -- PTI
