Shelter collapses at Prayagraj station, man dies

A 60-year-old man standing under a passenger shelter was killed when a valley gutter collapsed near a Prayagraj Railway Junction gate during heavy rain on Saturday, officials said.





Shahganj police station in-charge Vinay Singh said that the deceased was identified as Gurudin Bhartiya, a resident of Bikapur village under Sarai Inayat police station of Prayagraj.





A railway official said that during heavy rain on Saturday, the valley gutter (drainage channel) of the tin shed near Gate No. 2 of Prayagraj Railway Junction suddenly fell leading to death of Singh.





The official said that a technical inspection of the entire passenger shelter will be done soon so that such an incident does not recur.





Compensation will be given to the family members of the deceased as per the rules, he said.





The police said that the victim's body was sent for post-mortem. -- PTI