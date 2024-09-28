RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sena-UBT sweeps Mumbai University senate polls

September 28, 2024  15:56
image
The Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray clean sweep in the Mumbai University senate polls is just the beginning and such a victory has to be replicated in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, Aaditya Thackeray said on Saturday.

The Yuva Sena, which is headed by Thackeray and is the youth wing of the Shiv Sena-UBT, swept the senate polls and won all 10 graduate seats, convincingly defeating the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-led Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Addressing jubilant party workers outside Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, he said voting for senate polls was not only held in Mumbai, but also neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad as well south Konkan districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, which shows the influence of his party.

"We have shown what victory is. This is the start. We have to register a similar victory in Vidhan Sabha," Thackeray said.

The victory reflects the trust reposed by graduates in former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Worli MLA asserted.

He also announced that a helpline will be established for students and graduates. The senate is the highest elected decision-making body and watchdog of Mumbai University with representatives of teachers, principals and college managements as well as registered graduates.

It is empowered to pass the university's budget. The results, which came ahead of the state assembly polls that are likely to be held in November, were not surprising as Shiv Sena-UBT leader Anil Parab had registered victory from the Mumbai Graduates constituency in the Maharashtra legislative council (MLC) polls held in July.

Huge celebrations were witnessed at Matoshree with Yuva Sena leaders like Varun Sardesai, who is also a cousin of Aaditya, breaking into a dance with party supporters.

Aaditya Thackeray too joined in for a brief while as he smeared 'gulal' on the faces of his brother Tejas and mother Rashmi Thackeray who took part in the victory celebrations.   -- PTI
