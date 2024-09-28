RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Security beefed up in Mumbai after terror threat alert

September 28, 2024  11:01
Security has been tightened in Mumbai after the central agencies alerted about a possible terror threat amid the ongoing festival season, said an NDTV report. 

The Mumbai police beefed up security at crowded areas and market places besides other sensitive areas of the city. 

The police also stepped up security in and around the various religious places in Mumbai following the alert, said the repot. 

The police have also been directed to conduct 'mock drills' at religious and crowded places, said the report quoting sources.
