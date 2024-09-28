RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with leptospirosis

September 28, 2024  20:34
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was on Saturday diagnosed with bacterial infection leptospirosis, with doctors saying he is being given antibiotics and his vitals are 'completely stable'.

The 50-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader was admitted to the Fortis Hospital, Mohali on Wednesday for a routine check-up.

"At present, all vitals of the Chief Minister are completely stable. As suspected at the time of admission for tropical fever, his blood tests for leptospirosis came back positive," according to a heath bulletin issued by the hospital.

It said the chief minister has already been put on appropriate antibiotics.

"All clinical features and pathological tests have shown satisfactory improvement."

According to the World Health Organisation, leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that affects both humans and animals.

Humans become infected through direct contact with the urine of infected animals or with a urine-contaminated environment.

The bacteria enters the body through cuts or abrasions on the skin, or through the mucous membranes of the mouth, nose and eyes.

In the health bulletin, Fortis Hospital's Director and Head of Department of Cardiology Dr R K Jaswal said the chief minister has shown signs of significant improvement in his clinical parameters.

He has also responded well to the treatment for increase in pulmonary artery pressure, said the health bulletin.

Jaswal said on Friday that due to an increase in the pressure in the chief minister's pulmonary artery, leading to irregular blood pressure. Some heart-related tests had also been conducted, he had said.   -- PTI
