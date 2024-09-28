RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Protests in Srinagar over Hezbollah chief killing

September 28, 2024  22:12
Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
Anti-Israel protests broke out in several parts of  Srinagar on Saturday against the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

A large number of people, including children, carrying black flags, poured out on roads in Hassanabad, Rainawari, Saidakadal, Meer Behri, and Ashaibagh areas of  Srinagar, officials said.

The protestors chanted anti-Israel and anti-US slogans and denounced the killing of the top leader of the Lebanon-based militant group.

The protests remained peaceful.

Posses of police deployed in the areas ensured that the demonstrations do not turn violent, officials said.

Long traffic jams were reported from several parts of the city, including the Khanyar-Hazratbal axis, where most of the protests took place.

Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Aga Ruhullah, who was canvassing for National Conference candidates, suspended his campaign.

People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti also suspended her next day's election campaign.

'Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance,' Mufti posted on X.

Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that Nasrallah, one of its founders, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day.

A statement said Nasrallah 'has joined his fellow martyrs'.

Hezbollah vowed to 'continue the holy war against the enemy and in support of Palestine'.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Electoral bonds: FIR against Nirmala Sitharaman
Electoral bonds: FIR against Nirmala Sitharaman

According to police, a first information report (FIR) was registered under Sections 384 (punishment for extortion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against...

Israel confirms Hezbollah chief killed in Beirut
Israel confirms Hezbollah chief killed in Beirut

In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said, 'Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorise the world.'The IDF said that alongside Nasrallah, the commander of Hezbollah's so-called Southern Front, Ali Karaki, was also...

Where will Kejriwal live after Navratri?
Where will Kejriwal live after Navratri?

Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal will soon vacate the official residence of Delhi chief minister in Civil Lines area of the city, with an intensive search on to look for a new house near his New Delhi constituency, the party said...

SKY to lead India in T20Is against Bangladesh
SKY to lead India in T20Is against Bangladesh

Suryakumar Yadav has been named the captain for this T20I series, bringing his leadership and experience to the relatively young squad. Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma will serve as the wicketkeepers, while key players such as Hardik...

'China Will Be India's Main Concern In Sri Lanka'
'China Will Be India's Main Concern In Sri Lanka'

'Will President Dissanayake calibrate his foreign policy taking into account India's immediate security concerns? We need to watch.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances