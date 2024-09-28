RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

My fight won't end till I give father party he founded, symbol: Supriya Sule

September 28, 2024  01:15
image
Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Supriya Sule on Friday said her fight will not end till she gives her father Sharad Pawar the party he founded and its original symbol. 

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government. 

The ECI later gave the party name and 'clock' symbol to the faction led by the deputy chief minister, while Sharad Pawar's faction was christened NCP-SP with 'man blowing tutari' as its symbol. 

Addressing a Maha Vikas Aghadi rally in Anushakti Nagar in north east Mumbai, Sule said, "My fight will not end until I give Pawar saheb the party he created and his symbol." 

She also took a swipe at the ruling alliance by saying "what happened to those who had an allergy to Nawab Malik". 

Malik is the sitting MLA from Anushakti Nagar and has thrown his weight with the faction led by Ajit Pawar. Malik was arrested in February 2022 by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly usurping a property in Kurla here with the help of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's sister. 

Malik was released on bail last year. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ayodhya 'prasad' sent for testing after Tirupati row
LIVE! Ayodhya 'prasad' sent for testing after Tirupati row

Army beefs up artillery power along China border
Army beefs up artillery power along China border

The Indian Army is enhancing the combat prowess of its artillery units along the frontier with China by procuring an array of weapons systems, including an additional batch of 100 K9 Vajra howitzers, swarm drones, loitering munitions and...

2nd case of Mpox in Kerala, govt goes into huddle
2nd case of Mpox in Kerala, govt goes into huddle

The Kerala health department on Friday said another Mpox case was reported in the state and urged those who have symptoms to seek treatment.

2 killed in boundary wall collapse near Mahakal temple
2 killed in boundary wall collapse near Mahakal temple

Four persons were trapped under the debris as a portion of the boundary wall of the Maharajwada school building collapsed, said Ujjain collector Neeraj Kumar Singh.

Shanto leads B'desh to safe shores on rain-marred day
Shanto leads B'desh to safe shores on rain-marred day

Mominul Haque was batting on 40 with Mushfiqur Rahim on six at the other end when bad light forced players off the pitch and rain followed soon after.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances