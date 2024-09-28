My fight won't end till I give father party he founded, symbol: Supriya Sule





The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government.





The ECI later gave the party name and 'clock' symbol to the faction led by the deputy chief minister, while Sharad Pawar's faction was christened NCP-SP with 'man blowing tutari' as its symbol.





Addressing a Maha Vikas Aghadi rally in Anushakti Nagar in north east Mumbai, Sule said, "My fight will not end until I give Pawar saheb the party he created and his symbol."





She also took a swipe at the ruling alliance by saying "what happened to those who had an allergy to Nawab Malik".





Malik is the sitting MLA from Anushakti Nagar and has thrown his weight with the faction led by Ajit Pawar. Malik was arrested in February 2022 by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly usurping a property in Kurla here with the help of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's sister.





Malik was released on bail last year. -- PTI

