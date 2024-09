Paying tribute to him on X, he said Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life to protect the self-respect of the motherland.





Born in 1907, Singh was hanged by the British at an age of 23 for his involvement in revolutionary activities and is a iconic symbol of India's resistance to the colonial rule. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary.