Look forward to further strengthening India-US ties: Envoy to US Kwatra

September 28, 2024  09:48
India's ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and US President Joe Biden/Courtesy @AmbVMKwatra on X
Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the former foreign secretary of India and recently appointed ambassador of India to the US, expressed gratitude after presenting his credentials to President Joe Biden on September 18.  

Sharing a post on X, Kwatra said, "Honoured to present my credentials to US President Joe Biden as ambassador of India to the United States on September 18."  

He added, "Look forward to further strengthening the India-US Strategic Partnership."  

Notably, Kwatra assumed charge as the ambassador of India to the United States on August 13.  

Kwatra succeeds India's former envoy to the United States and BJP leader, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.  

"Privileged to assume charge as the Ambassador of India to the United States of America. Team @IndianEmbassyUS will continue to work intensely to strengthen this crucial partnership," Kwatra had said in a post on X. -- ANI
