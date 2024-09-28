Look forward to further strengthening India-US ties: Envoy to US Kwatra





Sharing a post on X, Kwatra said, "Honoured to present my credentials to US President Joe Biden as ambassador of India to the United States on September 18."





He added, "Look forward to further strengthening the India-US Strategic Partnership."





Notably, Kwatra assumed charge as the ambassador of India to the United States on August 13.





Kwatra succeeds India's former envoy to the United States and BJP leader, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.





"Privileged to assume charge as the Ambassador of India to the United States of America. Team @IndianEmbassyUS will continue to work intensely to strengthen this crucial partnership," Kwatra had said in a post on X. -- ANI

