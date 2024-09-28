RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Junior docs of Bengal hospital on cease work after attack by patients kin

September 28, 2024  09:00
Junior doctors of the state-run Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital in Kamarhati near Kolkata announced cease work on Friday night after some of them were allegedly beaten up by the family of a woman who died during treatment. 

The middle-aged woman, who had acute breathing problems, was in a critical stage, a junior doctor said. 

Following her death, a mob of 20 people went on a rampage at the hospital and beat up nurses and junior doctors who were on duty, he alleged. 

"We have been repeatedly demanding proper security at the outpatient department and hospital wards. But today's incident proves the state administration is yet to wake up to our demand for safety. Till our demands for adequate safety are met, the cease work will continue," he said. 

He claimed six persons, which included female nurses, were beaten up by the mob. 

The police could not be reached for a comment on the incident. -- PTI
