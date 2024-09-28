Israel says Hezbollah chief killed in airstrike

The Israeli military said on Saturday that it killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a strike in Beirut on Friday.





Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said in a post on X, 'Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world.'



Earlier, Israeli Air Force (IAF) has launched targeted strikes against Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut, following precise intelligence by the IDF.



In another post on X, the IDF wrote, 'Following precise IDF intelligence, the IAF is currently conducting strikes on strategic terrorist targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in the area of Beirut.'



The IDF provided further details on the strategic targets struck in Beirut and said, "Among the targets struck are weapons production facilities, buildings used to store advanced weapons and key command centers of the terrorist organisation."



Israel also issued a warning to residents of Dahieh neighbourhoods in Beirut, urging them to distance themselves from Hezbollah assets and facilities, asserting that their war is with Hezbollah and not Lebanese people. -- ANI, Agencies





IMAGE: Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon, on September 28, 2024. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

