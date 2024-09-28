RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Israel says Hezbollah chief killed in airstrike

September 28, 2024  14:07
image
The Israeli military said on Saturday that it killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a strike in Beirut on Friday.

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said in a post on X, 'Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world.'

Earlier, Israeli Air Force (IAF) has launched targeted strikes against Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut, following precise intelligence by the IDF.

In another post on X, the IDF wrote, 'Following precise IDF intelligence, the IAF is currently conducting strikes on strategic terrorist targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in the area of Beirut.'

The IDF provided further details on the strategic targets struck in Beirut and said, "Among the targets struck are weapons production facilities, buildings used to store advanced weapons and key command centers of the terrorist organisation."

Israel also issued a warning to residents of Dahieh neighbourhoods in Beirut, urging them to distance themselves from Hezbollah assets and facilities, asserting that their war is with Hezbollah and not Lebanese people.  -- ANI, Agencies

IMAGE: Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon, on September 28, 2024. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Laddu row: YSRCP leaders undertake atonement
LIVE! Laddu row: YSRCP leaders undertake atonement

Where will Kejriwal live after Navratri?
Where will Kejriwal live after Navratri?

Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal will soon vacate the official residence of Delhi chief minister in Civil Lines area of the city, with an intensive search on to look for a new house near his New Delhi constituency, the party said...

'Mamata Should Have Done Something Else'
'Mamata Should Have Done Something Else'

'She could have sat down with the students and taken a list of their grievances including their allegations and suspicions.''Not all suspicions are true, but you have to listen, you have to let the steam come out.'

Dehradun tense as Muslim girl found with Hindu man
Dehradun tense as Muslim girl found with Hindu man

More than 100 people were booked on charges of stone-pelting and rioting on Thursday night while a man belonging to a right-wing outfit was detained for questioning in connection with the vandalism outside the station.

2nd Test Updates: Rain likely to wash out Day 2
2nd Test Updates: Rain likely to wash out Day 2

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances