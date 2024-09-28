Internet suspended in Odisha's Bhadrak after communal tension





"The district administration has expressed concern of misuse of internet for spreading communal violence," read the order by the Odisha government.





Deputy inspector general, Eastern Range, Satyajit Naik on Friday said that following incidents of stone pelting, Section 163 of BNSS has been promulgated, prohibiting assembly of more than five people in an area.





"We have promulgated Section 163 of BNSS in the Purna Bazar area to control the situation and maintain peace in the area," he said.





Several police personnel have been injured in the incident.





DIG Eastern Range, Satyajit Naik said the situation is under control and the people allegedly involved in the incident have been identified, "FIR has been registered and culprits have been identified. Strong legal action will be taken against the culprits."





Ten platoons of security forces are were deployed on Friday night to patrol the areas and conduct area dominance. -- ANI

