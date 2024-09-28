RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

September 28, 2024  08:48
An encounter is underway between security personnel and terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, said Kashmir zone police on Saturday morning.  

The encounter started in the Adigam Devsar area of the Kulgam district.  

"Encounter has started at Adigam Devsar area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said the Kashmir zone police in a social media post on X on Saturday.  

Further details are awaited.  -- ANI
